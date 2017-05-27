A top commander from the largest rebel group in Indian-administered Kashmir was killed in a gun battle with government forces on Saturday, police said.

Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, head of the Hizbul Mujahideen separatist group, was killed in an overnight gunfight in Tral area, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Kashmir's capital, Srinagar.

Hizbul Mujahideen is the largest indigenous rebel group fighting against Indian-rule in the Himalayan territory since an armed rebellion broke-out in 1989.

One of Bhat's colleagues was also killed in the gun battle, which erupted late Friday after government forces cordoned off a village following an intelligence tip-off.

"Yes, both of them were gunned down and the operation is still going on," police chief Shesh Pal Vaid said.

High strung atmosphere

Police said hundreds of villagers tried to break the cordon by throwing rocks at security forces, resulting in clashes that left at least 10 injured.