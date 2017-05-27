A US federal judge on Friday threw out the life terms for a man sentenced for his role in a deadly three-week shooting spree in 2002 that terrorised the Washington area.

US District Judge Raymond Jackson in Virginia ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo deserved another sentencing hearing because the US Supreme Court has ruled that mandatory life sentences for minors are unconstitutional.

Malvo, who was 17 when he was arrested over the killings, was serving two life sentences on two counts of capital murder in Virginia. They have now been vacated.

The series of sniper shootings in 2002 paralysed the Washington area. Ten people were killed and three wounded in Virginia, Maryland and the US capital.

Malvo was also sentenced to life in prison in Maryland.

Malvo's partner in the shooting spree, John Allen Mohammad, was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.