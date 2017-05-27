WORLD
1 MIN READ
Al Bab in Syria finds peace after 6 years of civil war
The Syrian city was liberated from Daesh control by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) after six years of civil unrest in the country.
Al Bab in Syria finds peace after 6 years of civil war
Al Bab's normal hustle and bustle begins to return with the onset of the holy month of Ramadan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2017

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar spoke to residents of the liberated city of Al Bab, a city in Syria's Aleppo, where life is finally returning to normal as the holy month of Ramadan begins.

The city was liberated from Daesh control by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) after six years of civil unrest in the country.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, a soldier from the FSA has been killed in a mortar attack in northwestern Syria.

The YPG terror group launched the attack on the Syrian town of Mare, which is under FSA control.

Previously, both the YPG and Daesh had made attempts to capture Mare.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates