The Colombian government is struggling to implement last year's peace deal with the FARC rebels as social and economic programmes designed to reintegrate former fighters into civilian life have been delayed.

The group says it wants more reassurances from the government before it agrees to uphold the May 29 deadline to hand over its weapons.

TRT World's Anelise Borges has more on the difficulties of bringing former rebels into civilian life.

Giving up weapons

The FARC is disarming under UN supervision as part of last year's accord, which the government says will effectively end a 53-year civil conflict. The accord calls for the FARC to be allowed to transform into a political party.

Under the agreement, all the FARC's weapons are supposed to be taken away by the United Nations by the end of this month to be destroyed.

The arms were all supposed to have been handed over by May 1, but the UN said there were delays because some FARC members were late arriving at the agreed demobilisation zones.