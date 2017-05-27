British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Saturday that Britain had lowered its security alert level to "severe" from the highest rating "critical" following police actions resulting in the arrest of several suspects over Manchester bombing.

"A significant amount of police action has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody," May said in a statement.

"The public should be clear about what this means. A threat level of severe means an attack is highly likely. The country should remain vigilant."

As a result, soldiers who have been assisting police would be withdrawn from Britain's streets from midnight on Monday.

Earlier, police said they had made two more arrests overnight as they closed in on other possible members of a suspected network behind Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people on Monday night.

The threat assessment has now been returned to the level it was at prior to the Manchester attack.

Officers said they had used a controlled explosion to gain entry to an address in the north of the city where two men were detained on Saturday.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from Manchester.