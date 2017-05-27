A man fatally stabbed two passengers aboard a commuter train in the United States after they tried to stop him from shouting anti-racial slurs at two women, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the assailant, who was arrested soon after the Friday afternoon attack in Portland, Oregon, as Jeremy Joseph Christian, a 35-year-old convicted felon.

Christian started shouting ethnic and religious slurs, apparently at the two young women, one of whom wore a hijab, the Portland Police Department said in a statement. Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson said the attacker was "yelling a gamut of anti-Muslim and anti-everything slurs" before he was confronted by other passengers on the train, CNN reported.

Three men who intervened were stabbed. One man, 53-year-old Ricky John Best, died at the scene. Another, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, died at a hospital. The third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The three men were being hailed as "heroes" after the incident.

"Their actions were brave and selfless and should serve as an example, an inspiration to us all," the mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, said.

Police say they'll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of the attacker.

Attacker had criminal past

Christian was booked on two counts of aggravated murder and charges of attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and was ordered held without bail.