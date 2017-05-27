WORLD
Syrian children learn survival skills
A class taught by volunteer emergency response teams is hoping to provide children with the tools for survival.
By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2017

At least 652 children were killed in Syria in 2016 as schools, hospitals, playgrounds, parks and homes came under attack in the war, the United Nations said in a report earlier this year.

The UN said at least 255 children were killed in or near schools. Landmines and cluster munitions, it said, also injured hundreds others.

A class taught by volunteer emergency response teams is now hoping to provide children with the tools for survival.

​"We are teaching school children about the dangers of explosives and unexploded munitions. Because of the last chemical attack, we are trying to make them aware of Sarin gas and other chemical gases," said Ahmed Abdulsalam, a civil defence member in Syria.

Sarin gas has repeatedly been used in Syria on civilians despite it being a banned toxin, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical weapons, a global watchdog, has said.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
