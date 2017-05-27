WORLD
Violence claims dozens of lives in Afghanistan on first day of Ramadan
A suspected suicide bomber killed at least 14 people in Khost province. In Badghis province, fighting between militants and security forces left at least 36 people dead.
By Staff Reporter
May 27, 2017

A suspected suicide bomber killed at least 14 people in Afghanistan on Saturday and fighting between militants and security forces left at least 36 people dead on the first day of Islam's holy Month of Ramadan.

In eastern Khost province, an attacker detonated a car bomb near a football field that is close to a military base, officials said.

At a local hospital, doctors received at least 14 dead bodies and eight wounded people, said Gul Mohammaddin Mangal, head of the public health department in Khost.

"The bodies are not recognisable, and it is hard to say if they are civilians or security forces," he said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing, which provincial authorities said targeted Afghan security forces working with American troops in Khost province.

In the northwestern province of Badghis, militants attacked security forces in Qadis district, sparking fighting that killed 22 insurgents, six security forces, and eight civilians said Zahir Bahand, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The fighting also left 33 militants and 17 civilians wounded, he said.

The incidents of violence are the latest in a series of assaults on Western-backed forces as the Taliban step up their annual spring offensive and the insurgency expands more than 15 years after they were toppled from power in a US-led invasion.

The Western-backed Afghan government is battling both Taliban militants and Daesh terrorists around the country.

​Muslims around the world typically mark Ramadan with fasting, prayers, and other observances, although the holy month can begin on different days in different countries.

SOURCE:Reuters
