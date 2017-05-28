North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has supervised the test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

North Korea's KCNA news agency did not report the exact nature of the weapon or the time of the test but said Kim had ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country, after weeks of defiant ballistic missile tests.

Pyongyang has been pushing to develop a wide range of weapon systems since early last year at an unprecedented pace including a long-range missile capable of striking the mainland United States. It has in recent weeks tested its intermediate-range ballistic missile, making some technical advances.

North Korea rejects UN and unilateral sanctions by other states against its weapons programme as an infringement of its right to self defence and says the programme is necessary to counter US aggression.

TRT World spoke with Seoul-based journalist Joseph Kim for the latest on the test.

It last conducted a ballistic missile test a week ago.

The United States denies any intention to attack the North.