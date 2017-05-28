POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Besiktas claim 15th Turkish football league title
Istanbul's football club Besiktas become champions with one match left.
Besiktas claim 15th Turkish football league title
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

Besiktas clinched their second consecutive Turkish league title, and the 15th in their history, on Sunday when a 4-0 win at Gaziantepspor put them out of reach of rival Istanbul club Basaksehir with one match left in the season.

Besiktas fans sang victory songs and set off flares and fireworks after the game, waving flags in the club's black-and-white colours from car windows as they drove through the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, honking car horns.

Besiktas, the least decorated yet oldest of the "big three" teams in Istanbul, will now qualify directly for the Champions League while Basaksehir, who are second and four points behind, go into the qualifying rounds.

Besiktas will add a third star to their logo, having reached 15 league titles. A star is awarded for every five titles.

Early lead

RECOMMENDED

On Sunday, Besiktas took an early lead against 17th-placed Gaziantepspor when Dutch winger Ryan Babel powered a shot past keeper Erten Ersu six minutes in.

Babel set up Oguzhan Ozyakup for a second goal in the 39th minute and Anderson Talisca sealed the victory early in the second half with two goals.

The jubilation of the Besiktas fans was a world away from the mood of third-placed Fenerbahce and fourth-placed Galatasaray, the other two big Istanbul clubs.

Basaksehir, founded in 1990, have clinched their first run at the Champions League, qualifying for the preliminary round after finishing fourth in the league in the past two seasons.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN