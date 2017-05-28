Besiktas clinched their second consecutive Turkish league title, and the 15th in their history, on Sunday when a 4-0 win at Gaziantepspor put them out of reach of rival Istanbul club Basaksehir with one match left in the season.

Besiktas fans sang victory songs and set off flares and fireworks after the game, waving flags in the club's black-and-white colours from car windows as they drove through the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, honking car horns.

Besiktas, the least decorated yet oldest of the "big three" teams in Istanbul, will now qualify directly for the Champions League while Basaksehir, who are second and four points behind, go into the qualifying rounds.

Besiktas will add a third star to their logo, having reached 15 league titles. A star is awarded for every five titles.

Early lead