Authorities in Bangladesh reinstalled a Lady Justice statue near the country's Supreme Court, two days after its removal following complaints by religious groups.

The sculpture of a blindfolded, sari-clad woman holding scales had been in place for less than six months when authorities removed it early on Friday under pressure from religious groups, who said it was based on the Greek goddess of justice.

Its removal from the front plaza of Bangladesh's top court triggered violent clashes between police and secular groups.

The sculpture's creator Mrinal Haque, who had accused authorities of bowing to conservatives, said he was asked to reinstall the statue at a different location on the court grounds.

"We have just placed the sculpture in front of the Annex Building of the Supreme Court," Haque said on Sunday.

"I wasn't given any clarification, but was only ordered to relocate it," he said, adding the new location was at the back of the court where hardly anyone could see it.