WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mexico nabs 'fake' police in Zihuatanejo
Pacific resort of Zihuatanejo is one of few regions where federal forces are the dominant authority in Mexico and a town where the military detained the town's entire 246-strong municipal police force.
Mexico nabs 'fake' police in Zihuatanejo
A forensic investigator works at a crime scene in Mexico, May 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

Organised crime has extended its influence into many aspects of public life in Mexico in the recent years.

A latest operation in the south of the country has revealed the cartels and police are also coming into close contact, so much so that federal police detained every officer of the Zihuatanejo municipal police force to find the false agents.

The bust came through a tip from the town's own mayor Gustavo Garcia.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock brings more from Zihuatanejo.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN