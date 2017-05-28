May 28, 2017
Organised crime has extended its influence into many aspects of public life in Mexico in the recent years.
A latest operation in the south of the country has revealed the cartels and police are also coming into close contact, so much so that federal police detained every officer of the Zihuatanejo municipal police force to find the false agents.
The bust came through a tip from the town's own mayor Gustavo Garcia.
RECOMMENDED
TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock brings more from Zihuatanejo.
SOURCE:TRT World