British Airways (BA) resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest airports on Sunday after a global computer system failure created chaos, but hundreds of passengers were still waiting for hours at London Heathrow.

The airline apologised, saying it was issuing refunds and rebooking flights.

Passengers described chaotic scenes at the airports, with many of them criticising the airline for not keeping them informed.

Terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick became jammed with angry passengers, with confused BA staff unable to help as they had no access to their computers.

BA said it aimed to operate the majority of services from Heathrow and a near normal schedule from Gatwick, the capital's second busiest airport.

Heathrow, however, said it expected further delays and cancellations of BA flights.

Both airports told passengers not to travel to the airports unless they were rebooked on other flights

"We are continuing to work hard to restore all of our IT systems," BA said in a statement. "We are extremely sorry for the huge disruption caused to customers."

British Airways cancelled all its flights from Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after a power supply problem disrupted its flight operations worldwide and also hit its call centres and website.