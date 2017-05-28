South African President Jacob Zuma is fighting for political survival after senior members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) tabled a motion of no confidence on Saturday against him, an English-language online news publication, News24 reported on its website.

The News24 said on Saturday that the motion of no confidence was proposed by a senior member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) - the highest organ of the ANC -and supported by the current health minister and his deputy, among others.

Earlier the ANC's secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, told reporters that Zuma's removal was not on the NEC agenda.

"We are reading in newspapers that there is going to be blood on the floor. We have not seen that blood on the floor, yet," Mantashe said in comments broadcast live on eNCA television.