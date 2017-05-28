WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa's Zuma faces no confidence vote in ANC
Zuma is under pressure to step down from party veterans and members of ANC after a series of explosive e-mails show the extent of the Gupta family's control over cabinet ministers, and state-owned companies.
South Africa's Zuma faces no confidence vote in ANC
South African President Jacob Zuma resists calls to resign, denying that he was influenced by the Indian-South African business family,Gupta. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

South African President Jacob Zuma is fighting for political survival after senior members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) tabled a motion of no confidence on Saturday against him, an English-language online news publication, News24 reported on its website.

The News24 said on Saturday that the motion of no confidence was proposed by a senior member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) - the highest organ of the ANC -and supported by the current health minister and his deputy, among others.

Earlier the ANC's secretary general, Gwede Mantashe, told reporters that Zuma's removal was not on the NEC agenda.

"We are reading in newspapers that there is going to be blood on the floor. We have not seen that blood on the floor, yet," Mantashe said in comments broadcast live on eNCA television.

RECOMMENDED

Zuma has been under increasing pressure to step down from party veterans and members of the ANC's communist and union alliance partners, as a series of scandals threaten to erode the ruling party's dominance before the 2019 general vote.

The Public Protector, an anti-corruption watchdog, published a report in November that alleged Zuma was influenced by the Guptas, a wealthy Indian-origin South African family with business interests ranging from mining to media, in making government appointments.

Zuma resisted calls to resign over those claims, which both he and the Guptas have denied.

The ANC stood by Zuma at a similar meeting in November in a debate about whether he should step down, and analysts discounted suggestions that he might be ousted or might quit before his term as party head ends in December.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN