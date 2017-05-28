TÜRKİYE
Turkish airstrikes target PKK in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey
Air raids eliminate seven PKK targets in Avasin-Basyan region of northern Iraq killing 13. Blitz on PKK in Turkey's southeastern province of Van kill another 10.
Turkish Air Force struck seven PKK targets in the Avasin-Basyan region of northern Iraq on May 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

At least 13 PKK terrorists were killed in an air operation conducted in northern Iraq on Sunday, the Tukish military said in a statement.

The warplanes struck seven PKK targets in the Avasin-Basyan region of northern Iraq, and killed PKK members believed to be preparing for an attack, the military said.

In a separate air strike in Turkey's southeastern province of Van late on Saturday, the military said warplanes had killed another 10 PKK members.

The PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU - resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 people including women and children.

PKK attacks have killed 793 security personnel and injured 4,000; also killing 314 civilians and injuring over 2,000.

More than 10,000 PKK members have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations, according to authorities. About 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tonnes of explosives, and 15,000 bombs have been seized.

