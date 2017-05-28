The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said on Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Kelly said the US plans to "raise the bar" on airline security, including tightening screening of carry-on items.

Kelly said the move would be part of a broader effort to tighten airline security to combat what he called "a real sophisticated threat."

That's the thing that they are obsessed with, the terrorists, the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight, particularly if it's a US carrier, particularly if it's full of US people.

But in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" later, Kelly specified that despite ongoing and persistent concerns, "we have no specific threats right now."

Kelly made his remarks during the Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel periods in the United States, at a time when the bombing at a concert in Manchester, England has raised concerns that further attacks — possibly involving explosives packed in electronic devices — may be planned.

He said no decision has been made as to the timing of any ban.

