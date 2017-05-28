A new app called SceneThere makes it possible to visit North Korean capital Pyongyang using virtual reality.

The interactive experience allows users to explore the airport, a hotel, the science centre and seven other locations, providing a rare glimpse into the secretive country.

The footage was shot by Co-Founder and CEO Marcus Olsson during his visit to North Korea last September.

"I'm hoping that this could show something about the everyday life in Pyongyang and that could add to people's understanding for the country," he says.