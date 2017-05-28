POLITICS
Gaziantep's famous kebabs – with a dash of Salt Bae
Nusret Gokce's, also known as Salt Bae, unique 'sprinkling and seasoning' is influencing other restaurant owners across the country.
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

A Turkish restaurateur made international headlines earlier this year for the way he prepares his meat.

Nusret Gokce's, who is better known as Salt Bae, unique 'sprinkling and seasoning' is influencing other chefs around the country as well.

One such example is a well-known restaurant Halil Usta in the Turkish city of Gaziantep. Hakan Kurtbogan, who helps run the family restaurant, imitates Salt Bae's moves for fun.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports from Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRT World
