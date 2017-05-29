WORLD
German FM says Trump has 'weakened' the West
The statement from Sigmar Gabriel comes after US President Donal Trump concluded his first overseas trip which took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Brussels and then Italy for a G7 summit.
Gabriels words follow Chancellor Angela Merkel's warning that the US and Britain may no longer be completely reliable partners. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, on Monday criticised US President Donald Trump, slamming his "short-sighted" policies that have "weakened the West" and hurt European interests.

The statement from Gabriel came after Trump concluded his first overseas trip which took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Brussels and then Italy for a G7 summit.

It followed Chancellor Angela Merkel's warning on Sunday that the US and Britain may no longer be completely reliable partners.

Europe at risk

Gabriel said on Monday that "anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace in Europe at risk".

"The short-sighted policies of the American government stand against the interests of the European Union," he said, judging that "the West has become smaller, at least it has become weaker".

"We Europeans must fight for more climate protection, fewer weapons and against religious (fanaticism), otherwise the Middle East and Africa will be further destabilised," Gabriel said.

Germany's frustration came out after the G7 summit which wrapped up on Saturday with the US refusing so far to sign up to upholding the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Days earlier, in Saudi Arabia, Trump had presided over the single largest US arms deal in American history.

The deal worth $110 billion over the next decade includes ships, tanks and anti-missile systems.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
