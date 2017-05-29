There will be no spur of the moment Twitter rants by Rwanda's presidential candidates, as the country's election commission has ruled that it must pre-approve all of their social media updates.

"We are asking (candidates) to present us their messages, their drafts" to verify that they are not against the law," electoral commission head Kalisa Mbanda said on Monday.

The measure, published in the government gazette earlier this month, will be effective from the start of the official campaign on July 14 and concerns "messages, photographs and other campaign material" published on social networks.

Any social media messages will have to be submitted to the seven election commissioners at least 48 hours before their publication.

"If the message is not accepted it cannot be published," said Mbanda.

Divide the population

He said the goal was to "prevent declarations, words, acts that can lead the population to acts of insecurity that could divide the Rwandan population."

The measure has been criticised by the opposition, who fears it is a tool to prevent criticism of President Paul Kagame who is seeking re-election in August after the constitution was changed to allow him to run again.

"It is unfair because we think social media should be something spontaneous so if someone wants to control it or to approve it first it is going to make our work very difficult," said Frank Habineza, leader of the tiny opposition Democratic Green Party.