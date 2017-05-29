WORLD
1 MIN READ
How could this happen in Manchester?
Manchester bomber Salman Abedi grew up in neighbourhoods around south Manchester. Some in the area say poverty and under-funded social services are isolating young people and turning them against their communities.
How could this happen in Manchester?
Police have targeted south Manchester neighbourhoods near where Abedi lived. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

The question of why a young British man would blow himself up at a concert is likely to generate as many questions as answers. One of them is likely to be why did he turn against his own community?

Dozens of young people from Manchester have gone abroad to join terrorist groups. Others have stayed at home, but have become radicalised.

One reason according to some is a failing support system for the city's youth. Poverty and under-funded social services have left them feeling isolated and left out.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic is in Manchester and takes a look at the challenges facing the city.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN