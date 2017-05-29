The question of why a young British man would blow himself up at a concert is likely to generate as many questions as answers. One of them is likely to be why did he turn against his own community?

Dozens of young people from Manchester have gone abroad to join terrorist groups. Others have stayed at home, but have become radicalised.

One reason according to some is a failing support system for the city's youth. Poverty and under-funded social services have left them feeling isolated and left out.