South Africa's President Jacob Zuma defeated a no confidence motion against him at a meeting of top officials of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party on Sunday, local reports said.

Zuma is facing mounting pressure within the ANC, and from opposition parties and civil society since he axed respected finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March. Gordhan's ouster triggered credit rating downgrades that have undermined recovery in the struggling economy.

Citing two unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), an English-language online news publication, News24, said that Zuma survived the heated NEC meeting that lasted late into the night.

News24 said a source who attended the meeting that started on Friday in the capital Pretoria reported that as many as 70 party officials took part in the debate for and against the motion, and that the president had the support of most speakers.

Local news service Eye Witness News (EWN) said that the president was "hard hitting" in his response, and told detractors that he knew that "they are used by foreign forces."

EWN said 72 participants spoke to the motion with 18 in support and 54 against.

Zuma is scheduled to step down from the helm of the ANC in December. His term as South Africa's head of state runs until 2019.

Growing public discontent