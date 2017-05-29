Iraqi forces are urging civilians to leave Daesh-held areas in western Mosul, as they continue their offensive against remnants of the terrorist group holed up in the city.

"Our units are continuing to advance ... and entered Al Saha al-Oula and Al Zinjili and Al Shifaa neighbourhoods and the Republican Hospital," Joint Operations Command spokesperson Yahya Rasool said on Monday.

Ahead of Monday's operations, planes dropped leaflets urging citizens to leave and move to the relative safety of areas under Iraqi military control.

The areas mentioned by Rasool are located north of Mosul's Old City, where Daesh also still holds significant territory. They are the main target of the latest offensive, which Iraqi forces announced on Saturday.

The spokesman said Daesh was using explosive-rigged vehicles, snipers and suicide bombers in its bid to slow the offensive.