Sri Lankan government battles to rescue thousands before rains resume
In the worst torrential rains in more than a decade, Sri Lanka races to rescue flood victims while nearly 75,000 people have been forced out of their homes.
Electricity board workers diconnects the main power line on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka May 29, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

Flooding and mudslides have claimed the lives of at least 201 people in Sri Lanka and eastern India and left nearly half a million people displaced in south western Sri Lanka.

Floods reached roof level and cut off access to many rural Sri Lankan villages. Now the country's military has sent in helicopters and boats in what is the biggest rescue effort in the island nation since the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.

As TRT World'sSally Ayhan reports time is running out to rescue the dozens that are still missing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
