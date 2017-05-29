A cholera epidemic in Yemen has claimed the lives of at least 471 people, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Monday.

According to the latest WHO bulletin covering the period from April 27, there was a "significant decrease" in the daily average number of cases recorded in the week up to May 27 compared to the previous seven-day period.

The epidemic began in October and grew until December. It then dwindled but was never brought fully under control, and a new surge in cases began in April.

Yemen has been hit hard by civil war, with 19 million of its 28 million people needing humanitarian aid and many of them on the brink of famine. Fewer than half of the country's health facilities are fully functional.

