Russia carried out the maiden flight of its new MC-21 medium-range passenger plane on Sunday. Its makers and backers hope the MC-21 will one day rival the better-known products of their Western competitors.

Pronounced 'm-s' as the Cyrillic 'c' is like an English 's', and sometimes written as MS-21, the MC-21 is the first post-Soviet foray into production of a mainline commercial aircraft.

In a surprise statement, manufacturer Irkut Corporation and its state-controlled parent company United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said an MC-21-300 model had successfully completed a 30-minute flight at a height of 1,000 metres (3,300 ft) and travelling at 300 kilometres per hour (186 mph).

"The flight mission has been completed. The flight was fine, there were no observations which will prevent further testing," test pilot Oleg Kononenko was quoted as saying.

Squeezed by Western sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis, Russia is trying to rejuvenate domestic industrial production to make the country less dependent on foreign firms.

The test flight was not announced to media beforehand. It came just three weeks after China staged the maiden flight of its new C919 passenger jet, highlighting the growing competition to industry heavyweights US Boeing and Europe's Airbus.

Russian officials have said the MC-21 is superior to its Western-made counterparts in many respects and will be snapped up by Russian and foreign carriers. But industry analysts say both Russia and China face a huge challenge to break the transatlantic airplane duopoly.

An unusual test flight

Western aviation sources expressed surprise at the flight's brevity and relatively low altitude compared with recent 3-4 hour debuts of North American and European models.

"It suggests they either have severe limitations or may have had something happen and decided to come back," said a Western flight test engineer, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A source at a western plane maker called it a "genteel flight."

A spokesman for Russia's UAC said the flight had been long enough to test everything that needed checking in the air.