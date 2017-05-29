Italy is expected to take in as many as 200,000 asylum seekers this year. Many others are expected to die while trying to cross to Europe from North Africa.

Over the past two weeks, almost 10,000 migrants and refugees have been rescued off the coast of Libya, where smugglers cram them onto unsafe boats. Dozens died, including many children.

In the latest rescues, over 1,000 people were picked up at sea on Sunday and brought to Sicily. The bodies of seven people who drowned were recovered.

Departures from Libya are picking up as the weather improves going into summer. And with more departures comes more danger.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has this exclusive report from the Italian port of Palermo.

Italy still isolated in shouldering migration crisis after G7

Italy chose to host a Group of Seven summit of wealthy nations on a hilltop overlooking the Mediterranean, looking to draw attention to the migrant and refugee crisis that has seen hundreds of thousands of people set sail from Africa in search of a better life in Europe.