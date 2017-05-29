POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for driving under influence
The former top-ranked golfer was taken into custody near his home on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Florida and was released hours later on his own recognisance.
Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for driving under influence
Tiger Woods is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in South Florida on Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.

Woods, a former top-ranked golfer who is second on the all-time list with 14 major titles, was taken into custody at about 3 am (0700 GMT) near his Jupiter Island home.

He was released hours later on his own recognisance, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

RECOMMENDED

Woods, who had his fourth back surgery in April, said last week that he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire from competitive golf.

TRT World's Lance Santos reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN