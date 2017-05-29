WORLD
2 killed, 18 injured in China knife attack
Violent crime is rare in China. But knife and axe attacks in recent years, several targeting children, have raised concerns about the issue.
Policemen search for a man who fatally stabbed four elementary school students in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in September 2014. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

A knife-wielding man suspected of mental illness killed two people and injured 18 in China, Xinhua news agency reported.

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries. But there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.

Twenty people were taken to hospital after Sunday's attack in southwestern Guizhou province and two died, Xinhua said.

It did not give any details of the victims.

The attacker, aged 30, is being held in police custody, and the case was under investigation.

Xinhua cited the suspect's father as saying his son had a history of mental illness.

In January, a man wounded 11 children with a blade at their kindergarten in the Guangxi region. Seven children were wounded in a November attack by a man with a knife outside in another area.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
