British police on Monday said they had arrested a 16th person in connection with their investigation into the Manchester suicide bombing last week.

They arrested the 23-year-old man in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex "on suspicion on offences contrary to the terrorism act," Greater Manchester Police said.

Of those arrested in Britain in connection with the attack in which 22 people died, 14 men remain in custody for questioning, the police said. Two have been released.

The attack on May 22 was Britain's worst in more than a decade. British extremist Salman Abedi detonated a powerful bomb in a suicide attack at a concert by US singer Ariane Grande.

Several of the victims were children, the youngest being just eight. Scores were injured.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack. Police have been hunting for a network of people connected to Abedi. Britain's Interior Minister Amber Rudd on Sunday said there were "potentially" still members of the cell at large.

Abedi's brother and father are being held in Libya.