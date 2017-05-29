Authorities in Morocco on Monday arrested the fugitive leader of a protest movement that has shaken the country's northern Rif region for months, officials said.

A government source and another official from the interior ministry said Nasser Zefzafi, who had been on the run since Friday, had been taken into custody.

Further details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Morocco's northern Rif region has been shaken by social unrest since October after the death of a fishmonger who was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to salvage his fish confiscated by police.

Calls for justice for Mouhcine Fikri, 31, evolved into a grassroots movement demanding jobs and economic development, with Zefzafi emerging as the leader of the Al Hirak al Shaabi, or "Popular Movement", based largely in the coastal city of Al Hoceima.

Zefzafi's arrest was ordered after he on Friday allegedly interrupted a preacher at a mosque and called for further demonstrations.

Obstructing freedom of worship

Prosecutors said the arrest was ordered after Zefzafi "obstructed, in the company of a group of individuals, freedom of worship" at the mosque in Al Hoceima.

The protest leader later appeared in footage broadcast on social media saying he was "safe and sound" and calling for further demonstrations.

He faces between six months and three years in prison on charges of insulting the imam, making provocative speeches and sowing disturbances.

Evening protests in Al Hoceima, a city of some 56,000 residents, were held on Friday and Saturday, with demonstrators clashing with police. Three members of the security forces were reported to have been seriously hurt on Friday.

An AFP journalist saw hundreds of mainly young demonstrators gathered in two neighbourhoods of the city again on Sunday night, chanting "The state is corrupt!" and "We are all Zefzafi!"

The protesters attempted to make their way to the city's central square but were blocked by security forces. After an hour-long face-off with police, the youths dispersed without incident.