WORLD
3 MIN READ
How much is Iran paying for Assad's foreign fighters?
The Assad regime has reportedly asked Tehran to foot the whole bill for tens of thousands of Shia militiamen.
How much is Iran paying for Assad's foreign fighters?
Forces loyal to Syria's Bashar al Assad stand inside the Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

The Syrian regime's Defence Ministry has approved a plan to give Iran responsibility to fund foreign fighters fighting against opposition forces in Syria, according to regime document obtained by Zaman Al Wasel, pro-opposition news website, VOA News reported on Friday.

"The number of Shia militia has increased dramatically during the last two months," the official said in the report. "While a big part of these militia were recruited by Iran, a relatively big part was recruited by the Syrian government directly. We are speaking about more than 50,000 militants from different nationalities. The Syrian government requested that Iran provide for all of the mentioned militias."

The government document states that 88,733 foreign fighters must be paid, but that is an estimate on the high side, according to the report. The number may be closer to 50,000 foreign fighters.

Tehran spends $6 billion per year on military aid to the Assad regime, according to the UN. Iran's 2017 defence budget increased by 90 percent from 2016, up to $19 billion. And at least 10,000 Iranian soldiers are currently fighting on the ground in Syria.

Iran will now fund these foreign militia groups fighting for Syria's Assad regime:

Syrian

  1. Public Support & Security Forces

  2. Homeland Fortress Forces

  3. Arab National Guards

  4. Hussein Lions Brigade

  5. Homeland Shield Forces

  6. Saladin al Ayoubi Brigade

  7. National Defence Forces

  8. Coastal Shield Brigade

  9. Syrian Jazeera Shield

  10. Desert Hawks

  11. Jablowi Batallion

  12. Scorpion Brigade

  13. Syriac Protection Office

  14. Homeland Shield Brigade

  15. Imam Mehdi Army

  16. Anger Forces

  17. Syrian Resistance

Lebanese

  1. Hezbollah

  2. Saraya al Ghalboun

  3. Harakat al Saaberine

Syrian - Lebanese

  1. Tornado Eagles

  2. Imam al Baqer Brigade

Palestinian

  1. Al Jaleel Palestinian Forces

  2. Palestinian Liberation Army

  3. Al Baathj Battalions

  4. Intifada Conquest

  5. Vanguard for the Popular Liberation War

  6. Palestinian Popular Struggle Front

  7. Liberation and Return Saraya

RECOMMENDED

Syrian - Palestinian

  1. Al Quds Brigade

Yemeni

  1. Ansar Allah

Bahraini

  1. Saraya al Mukhtar

Pakistani

  1. Zeynabioun Brigade

Iraqi

  1. Bader Corps

  2. Al Zahra Saraya

  3. Khorasan Saraya

  4. Truthful Brigade

  5. Hezbollah al Iraqi

  6. Saraya Ashura

  7. Saraya al Salam

  8. Saraya al Jihad

  9. Imam Ali Brigade

  10. Dhu al Fuqar Brigade

  11. Promised Day Brigade

  12. Hasan al Mujtaba Brigade

  13. Popular Defence Saraya

  14. Faithful Promise Corps

  15. Hezbollah Battalions

  16. Amar bin Yasser Brigade

  17. Al Hamad Brigade

  18. Imam Mehdi Army

  19. Asaib Ahal al Haq

  20. Imam Hussein Brigade

  21. Al Nujba Movement

  22. Rasali Youth Brigade

  23. Abu al Fadi al Abbas Brigade

  24. Master of Martyrs Batallion

  25. Brigade of Victorious Great Lions

  26. Awaiting the Mehdi Appearance Battalions

Afghan

  1. Fatamiyoun Brigade

  2. Afghani Hezbollah

Iranian

  1. Al Quds Force

  2. Iranian 65th Brigade

  3. Basij Forces

  4. Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps

  5. Nakhsa Forces

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN