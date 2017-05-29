The Syrian regime's Defence Ministry has approved a plan to give Iran responsibility to fund foreign fighters fighting against opposition forces in Syria, according to regime document obtained by Zaman Al Wasel, pro-opposition news website, VOA News reported on Friday.

"The number of Shia militia has increased dramatically during the last two months," the official said in the report. "While a big part of these militia were recruited by Iran, a relatively big part was recruited by the Syrian government directly. We are speaking about more than 50,000 militants from different nationalities. The Syrian government requested that Iran provide for all of the mentioned militias."

The government document states that 88,733 foreign fighters must be paid, but that is an estimate on the high side, according to the report. The number may be closer to 50,000 foreign fighters.

Tehran spends $6 billion per year on military aid to the Assad regime, according to the UN. Iran's 2017 defence budget increased by 90 percent from 2016, up to $19 billion. And at least 10,000 Iranian soldiers are currently fighting on the ground in Syria.

Iran will now fund these foreign militia groups fighting for Syria's Assad regime:

Syrian

Public Support & Security Forces Homeland Fortress Forces Arab National Guards Hussein Lions Brigade Homeland Shield Forces Saladin al Ayoubi Brigade National Defence Forces Coastal Shield Brigade Syrian Jazeera Shield Desert Hawks Jablowi Batallion Scorpion Brigade Syriac Protection Office Homeland Shield Brigade Imam Mehdi Army Anger Forces Syrian Resistance

Lebanese

Hezbollah Saraya al Ghalboun Harakat al Saaberine

Syrian - Lebanese

Tornado Eagles Imam al Baqer Brigade

Palestinian