WORLD
1 MIN READ
Infographic: Gaza's Untold Story
More than half of the Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive in 2014 in Gaza strip were either refugees, who were forced to leave their homeland in 1948, or their descendants.
Infographic: Gaza's Untold Story
Palestinian protesters chant slogans during a protest against the blockade on Gaza, near the border fence east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 19, 2017 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

On Nakba Day in 1948, hundreds of villages in historical Palestine were destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people were expelled from their land to make way for the new state of Israel.

These refugees and their descendants amount to several million Palestinians today. Many escaped to Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In July and August of 2014, Israel waged a weeks-long military offensive against the Gaza Strip, with the apparent aim of halting rocket fire from the coastal enclave Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Over 2,219 Palestinians, mostly civilians, were killed, with some 11,000 injured, during the 51-day onslaught. Some 73 Israelis, mostly soldiers, were killed in the offensive.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN