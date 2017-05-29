On Nakba Day in 1948, hundreds of villages in historical Palestine were destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people were expelled from their land to make way for the new state of Israel.

These refugees and their descendants amount to several million Palestinians today. Many escaped to Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In July and August of 2014, Israel waged a weeks-long military offensive against the Gaza Strip, with the apparent aim of halting rocket fire from the coastal enclave Gaza.