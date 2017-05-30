US President Donald Trump's communications director Mike Dubke has resigned from his White House post after three months on the job, an official from White House said on Tuesday.

Dubke, 47, a communications firm owner who was brought into the Trump administration in March, resigned on May 18.

He has not set the date for his last day on the job and is leaving on good terms, according to local media outlet Axios News, which first reported his departure citing a senior administration official.

His departure comes amid White House plans for a larger strategic shake-up to tackle head-on allegations involving communication between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

The Trump administration also plans to set up a "war room" to combat mounting questions and multiple probes.

On Tuesday, Trump shot back against the Russia probes in a tweet.