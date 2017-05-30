The three-member Indonesian band VoB (Voice of Baceprot or Noisy Voice) does not look like your typical heavy metal group.

The teenage girls sport hijabs and a more modest attire than the bands which they choose to cover: Metallica or Slipknot. The latter is known for performing with macabre face masks.

VoB was formed in 2014 when Firdda Kurnia, Euis Siti Aisyah and Widi Rahmawati met at school in Indonesia's West Java province. Their music combats the stereotype of the more covered Muslim woman lacking agency.

Wearing a hijab or Islamic headscarf should not be a barrier to the group's pursuit of its dream of being heavy metal stars, Kurnia, 16, said. Kurnia is on vocals and plays the guitar.

When girls can, and do.

Invited to perform at a recent graduation ceremony at another school, the trio quickly had fans dancing and head-banging at a mosh pit or the front of the stage.