Shares in the parent company of British Airways fell on Tuesday after a huge IT failure left 75,000 passengers stranded over a holiday weekend, dealing a major blow to an airline that once marketed itself as "the world's favourite."

The British flag carrier had to cancel all flights from London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after a power surge knocked out its computer system, disrupting flight operations, call centres and its website.

Problems continued over the long weekend, and although BA said it expected to run a full schedule from Heathrow and Gatwick on Tuesday, it was left with work to do in the longer term to restore its reputation.

Once a symbol of British pride, BA had already come under fire for charging extra for food and baggage, and the sight of stranded passengers trying to sleep on the floor of its gleaming Heathrow Terminal 5 building had the potential to do huge damage to its brand.

TRT World'sAzhar Sukri​ reports.

Like other European full-service airlines, BA is facing increased competition from budget rivals Ryanair and easyJet.

BA Chief Executive Alex Cruz had said on Monday that the power surge was so strong that it also rendered the back-up systems ineffective.

Cruz denied a suggestion from the local GMB union that the outage was linked to a decision to cut staff numbers and outsource work to India.