While US President Donald Trump is keen to portray his landmark visit to Saudi Arabia – the first stop on his maiden trip abroad – as a major success both politically and economically, there are signs that he is instead trying to revitalise the US economy at the expense of the Middle East. For many in the Arab world, and particularly in terms of US-Arab relations, this will be a familiar pattern of extortion.

Trump lauded a huge package of deals agreed between Washington and Riyadh totaling an enormous $380 billion, with $110 billion of that solely on the arms industry which is by itself projected to expand to some $350 billion over the next decade. That is a gargantuan Arab investment in the American economy and, in exchange, Trump is expected to help Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab monarchies to survive against an ever-expanding circle of Shia Iranian influence.

But the US focus on sending billions in weapons to the region comes as Trump plans to cut economic and humanitarian aid to people in the war-ravaged region – the victims of warfare. It is a shortsighted strategy, but one in keeping with his "America First" campaign pledges.

Buying America's protection

Since the US under President George W. Bush invaded Iraq illegally and under false pretexts in 2003, no other Arab power has been able to replace it as a check against Iranian hegemonic ambitions. Baghdad itself, now a shattered semblance of its former self, has come under Iran's sway, and is not in any position to protect the Arabian Gulf as it did during the Iran-Iraq War.

Rather than use their vast wealth derived from the energy sector to invest in their own self-dependency, the wealthy Arab regimes have decided to use that money to instead curry favour with the US, and buy the protection of the world's most powerful military force. In essence, Saudi Arabia under King Salman is making a return to the policies of King Fahad.

While King Faisal attempted to chart his own course and independent foreign policy by famously turning off the oil taps and triggered a global oil crisis to protest US support for Israel in the 1973 war, Fahad instead purchased American protection against Iraq's Saddam Hussein in the run up to the Gulf War in 1990.

The crucial difference between Faisal and Fahad, however, is that the former was assassinated not long after he showed independent thought while the latter died of old age. One can never tell to what extent that reality influenced Salman's recent decision to throw his lot in entirely with Trump, but the similarities in foreign policy between the two brothers Salman and Fahad are nevertheless striking in this regard.

US slashes Middle East aid