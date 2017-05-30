A militant commander in Kashmir recently announced that he was fighting for establishing sharia, not for an independent nation or the embattled region's merger with Pakistan — the two main goals of the 70-year-old Kashmiri resistance movement. The ensuing analyses of the commander's pronouncements in the international and Indian media have tried to frame this development as an ideological "shift" in the movement.

The new generation of Kashmiri militants, it is being argued, is increasingly drifting toward the path of the Taliban, al Qaeda and other such groups driven by radical Islam. Such readings of the Kashmir insurgency disregard several important factors.

Hizbul Mujahideen, Kashmir's largest indigenous militant group that commander Zakir Musa was leading, distanced itself from his comments. Musa quit the day after.

His comments were not well received by even the most ardent supporters of the movement who often post pro-freedom messages on Facebook and Twitter at the risk of persecution. Some even suggested that he "leave Kashmir and join ISIS in Iraq". Prior to Musa's remarks, the political leadership of the resistance had categorically stated that ISIS, al Qaeda and the Taliban have no role in Kashmir's struggle.

In the past too, people have reacted to any perceived turn towards extremism. Asiya Andrabi is the only female resistance leader who has been booked 20 times under a draconian law, the Public Safety Act, which empowers authorities to detain anybody for up to six months without a trial. She supports jihad and sharia. Years ago, her cadres would throw coloured water on women who refused her diktat to wear burqa. On a few occasions, she and her small band of supporters barged into restaurants and publicly shamed couples. Her actions were hardly endorsed by her fellows in the resistance camp, or the people in general. She is highly respected for her pro-freedom sentiments but remains a marginal figure in the hierarchy of the leadership.

Alarmist narratives that see an ideological shift towards global Islamic movements often overlook and underestimate regulatory mechanisms within the Kashmiri resistance movement. A movement that has retained a deeply political foundation – informed by religion, ethnicity and identity.

Sensationalist narratives tend to amplify minor developments on the militant side of the movement, but downplay the wider political canvas. By privileging only the past 28 years – which are marked by an armed insurgency running alongside a political movement – significant political markers over the course of more than four decades are brushed aside.

Besides, Musa, a 22-year-old former engineering student, is not an ideologue. His invocation of sharia or a caliphate cannot be read in the same frame as those of global Islamist leaders. In fact, in October last year, Musa said in a video speech that "we have received many requests from our Sikh brothers to let them join us".

"God willing, we will try and make an exclusive group for Sikhs," Musa said while asking the migrant Kashmiri Hindus to "return to their homes".

"We take responsibility of their safety, they should look at those Pandits who never left Kashmir," he said, a far cry from the xenophobic attitude of most radical groups.