Turkey-backed opposition to form new army in northern Syria
The new army's primary role will be to secure the territory gained with the operation in northern Syria.
​President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had hinted at the formation of a new army in Syria, as one of the next steps after the operation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 30, 2017

Turkey is backing the formation of a new army in Northern Syria. The army, which will be called the National Army, will operate in the land gained with Operation Euphrates Shield.

The army aims to bring together the factions of the Free Syrian Army, to ensure unity in the future, secure the countryside of northern Syria - whether from regime forces or the YPG - and prevent any attempt by the group to change the demographic structure of the region.

"God willing, the new army's role should be will be able to defend the entire country. There won't be any small or different groups. We will all be a part of one army," says Firas Pasha, the commander of the Muntasir Billah brigade.

TRT World 's Alican Ayanlar takes the first look at this new army and why it is being set up.

