A war monitoring group and Syrian media say that at least 13 civilians were killed when Daesh shelled regime-held neighbourhoods in the eastern city of Deir Al Zor.

The regime news agency SANA said the shelling hit the neighbourhoods of Al Joura and Qussour late on Monday.

Daesh has controlled other parts of the city since 2015, leaving more than 90,000 people under siege in the regime-held areas.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the shelling took place shortly before sundown as residents were preparing to break their daytime fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.