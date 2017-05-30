German Chancellor Angela Merkel turned down on Tuesday a request by her coalition partner Social Democrats to withdraw German soldiers from Turkey's Incirlik Air Base amid political tensions between the two countries.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merkel said her Christian Democratic bloc (CDU/CSU) wanted to see the outcome of talks between German and Turkish foreign ministers before taking a decision on Incirlik.

"At the NATO summit, we agreed to continue talks with Turkey," she said, referring to a meeting she had with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels last week.

Waiting for the talks

"This is why the CDU/CSU parliamentary group is of the opinion that we ought to wait for the outcome of talks between the foreign ministers," she said.

Turkey has been reluctant to give permission to German lawmakers to visit their soldiers stationed in Incirlik, due to controversial statements, mostly made by lawmakers from the socialist Die Linke (The Left) party which publicly announced their support to the PKK. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, Germany and other NATO countries.