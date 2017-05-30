Thirteen South Sudanese soldiers accused of raping five foreign aid workers and killing a local journalist appeared before a military court on Tuesday.

The attack, one of the worst on aid workers in South Sudan's civil war, took place on July 11, 2016 as President Salva Kiir's troops won a three-day battle in Juba over opposition forces loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar.

The crime cast a spotlight on atrocities committed by government troops and led to a damning report on the failure of United Nations peacekeepers to protect civilians.

Trial begins

"What is concerns the court is to address the case in a proper way," Chief Prosecutor Abukuk Mohammed Ramadan said in opening remarks.