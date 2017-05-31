A court in Bahrain on Wednesday ordered that the country's last main opposition group be dissolved and its property confiscated.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said the political society known as Waad plans to appeal the ruling. Waad confirmed the court order for its dissolution on its official Twitter account.

The Justice Ministry, which filed a case against the 15-year old Waad in March accusing it of "serious violations targeting the principle of respecting the rule of law, supporting terrorism and sanctioning violence," welcomed the court ruling.

It said the group that had glorified as "martyrs of the homeland" men convicted of killing three police officers in a bomb attack in 2014. The men were executed this year, Bahrain's first use of capital punishment in years.

The government used similarly broad wording to dissolve the country's largest Shia opposition group, al-Wefaq.

Majority Shia nation

Bahrain is a majority Shia nation ruled by a Sunni monarchy with close ties to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which sent forces to help quell an Arab Spring style uprising in 2011.

An official at the State Department in Washington said the US is "deeply concerned" by the court decision to dissolve Waad and urges the government to reconsider its judicial action against the group.

"As we have consistently maintained, opposition parties that peacefully voice criticism of the government play a vital role in encouraging societies that are tolerant, inclusive, and pluralistic," said Edgar Vasquez, a spokesman for the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

Earlier this month, however, President Donald Trump touted Washington's "wonderful relationship" with Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's 5th Fleet. His administration has also notified Congress it planned to approve a multi-billion dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the State Department under President Barack Obama.