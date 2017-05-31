A march has been held in Istanbul to commemorate the 10 people who died seven years ago while trying to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza to deliver aid.

The Turkish owned ship called the Mavi Marmara - carrying humanitarian workers - was boarded by Israeli commandos in 2010.

The families of those who died are still pressing for Israeli politicians and military leaders to be prosecuted.

But this anniversary is different as Israeli and Turkish governments have agreed to restore their relations after an apology and a 20 million dollar compensation deal.