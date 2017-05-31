Since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, it's hard to imagine a time when it was more difficult to be a Muslim in the United States.

The rise of Daesh and President Donald Trump's attempted Muslim ban all add to the marginalisation of ordinary Muslims in the US.

The Muslim Women's Coalition, one of many Muslim charities that aim to reverse this trend by giving to the less fortunate, including those in homeless shelters. They also reach out to their fellow women in vulnerable situations.