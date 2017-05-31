A week-long assault by rebels in the southern Philippine city of Marawi has left dozens dead as the military fights to retake the city.

The pro-Daesh Maute group is clinging on to the heart of Marawi City despite a ground assault and days of air strikes, defying expectations of a swift end to the occupation.

TRT World's Sally Ayhan reports.

Death toll rising

Philippine security forces say they have killed 89 militants since gunmen stormed the city on Mindanao island last week.

The clashes erupted on May 23 when gunmen waving the black flags of Daesh rampaged through the mostly Muslim-populated city in response to an effort by security forces to arrest militant leader Isnilon Hapilon, a Filipino on the US government's list of most-wanted terrorists.

Hapilon escaped but he was still believed to be in Marawi,

The troops recaptured most of the city, but many residents remain trapped in the section the gunmen still control.

"That 10 percent is most likely the area that is heavily guarded and defended by any armed men if they are protecting any individual of high value," military spokesman Brigadier-General Restituto Padilla said.

The military on Wednesday deployed SF-260 close air support planes for the first time to back attack helicopters and ground troops looking to box rebels into a downtown area.

Twenty-one security forces and 19 civilians have died in the clashes, and 90,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

It is not known how many militants remain holed up in the city.

Stolen weapons

Padilla said the Maute had kept up the fight with rifles and ammunition stolen from a police station, a prison, and an armoured police vehicle.

"They were able to get an armoured vehicle of the police," Padilla added. "Inside, there is a supply of bullets."