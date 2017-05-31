Rights group Amnesty International accused France on Wednesday of using state of emergency powers as a pretext to clamping down on peaceful protests, including over sensitive environmental and labour issues.

The report comes just days after President Emmanuel Macron said his government would ask parliament to extend by several months the state of emergency powers introduced in 2015 to counter the threat of militant attacks.

Emergency rules giving French police wider search and arrest powers were introduced after gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people in and around Paris in November 2015.

Amnesty said that between November 2015 and 5 May 2017, authorities had used their powers to issue 155 decrees prohibiting public gatherings.

It also said 639 measures preventing specific individuals participating in public assemblies had been imposed, including 574 that targeted labour law reforms protesters.

The new government has said that following last week's Manchester attacks claimed by Daesh, the emergency measures should run beyond mid-July to November 1.

"Emergency laws intended to protect the French people from the threat of terrorism are instead being used to restrict their rights to protest peacefully," said Amnesty International researcher Marco Perolini.