J&F; group, the parent company of the world's biggest meat supplier JBS, has agreed to pay a record fine of $3.2 billion over a corruption scandal threatening to bring down Brazil's president Michel Temer, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The payment will be "the biggest sum for a leniency agreement signed in Brazil or in the world," the federal prosecutor's office in capital Brasilia said.

The agreement, to be signed in "the next few days," parcels out payments over 25 years, adjusted for inflation, prosecutors said in a statement. The amount is the equivalent of about 5.6 percent of J&F; revenues, they said.

J&F; confirmed the terms of the leniency agreement in an emailed statement.

The deal follows bombshell state's witness testimony from J&F;'s owners Joesley and Wesley Batista that the company spent around $185 million to bribe nearly 1900 politicians in recent years deepened Brazil's political crisis, that threatens to topple President Michel Temer.

Joesley Batista is at the center of a corruption investigation into Temer, after secretly recording a conversation in which the president appeared to condone bribing a potential witness. Other JBS executives in plea-bargain testimony accused Temer of taking nearly $5 million in bribes from the company in recent years.

The JBS testimony was the most damaging yet to Brazil's political class, hitting virtually all major figures past and present. It included allegations that former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff received $80 million in bribes in offshore accounts.