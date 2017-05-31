WORLD
1 MIN READ
Heavy rains in Sri Lanka hamper relief efforts in flood-hit villages
Relief and rescue efforts in disaster-hit areas are getting difficult as highways are buried under mud and roads are under water.
Heavy rains in Sri Lanka hamper relief efforts in flood-hit villages
Rescue efforts in inundated areas are challenging authorities in Sri Lanka, given the scale of the devastation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2017

Heavy rains, highways buried under landslides and roads submerged under water are hampering efforts to get food, water and medicine to thousands of flood survivors in Sri Lanka, government officials and aid workers said on Tuesday.

The floods and landslides, triggered by torrential rains in recent days, have killed some 200 people and disrupted the lives of over half-a-million others. Over 80,000 people have been forced into temporary shelters and around 100 people remain missing.

The flooding has swept away hundreds of buildings and homes and inundated major roads, bridges and vast tracts of farmland - including tea and rubber plantations.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report