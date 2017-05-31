Smoking and other tobacco use kills more than seven million people each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said ahead of its annual World No Tobacco Day on Wednesday

It also warned of the dire environmental impact of tobacco production, distribution and waste.

The United Nations agency said that tougher measures were needed to rein in tobacco use, urging countries to ban smoking in the workplace and indoor public spaces, outlaw marketing of tobacco products and hike cigarette prices.

"Tobacco threatens us all," said outgoing WHO Chief Director Margaret Chan, when she released the report on Tuesday. Chan will be replaced by former Ethiopian health minister, Tedros Adhanom in July.

"Tobacco exacerbates poverty, reduces economic productivity, contributes to poor household food choices, and pollutes indoor air," Chan said.

Death toll jumped

In the report, WHO warned that the annual death toll of seven million people had jumped from four million at the turn of the century, making tobacco the world's single biggest cause of preventable death.